Video: Arsene Wenger gives Arsenal team news ahead of West Ham game

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has given a team news update ahead of tomorrow’s game against West Ham United.

The Gunners boss confirmed that defender Shkodran Mustafi is still absent with the injury he sustained against Manchester United.

Wenger was hoping to have the Germany international back for the clash with the Hammers, but he is not yet ready. He has started running outdoors but is yet to resume full training, although he could return to face Newcastle United this weekend.

Midfielder Aaron Ramsey is also out after sustaining a hamstring injury in last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Southampton.

You can watch Wenger’s press conference in full in the video below.