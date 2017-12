Video: Arsene Wenger praises Jack Wilshere for West Ham display

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere has been praised by manager Arsene Wenger for his performance in Wednesday night’s 0-0 draw at West Ham United.

The England international, aged 25, was handed a rare Premier League start for the Gunners – and Wenger was encouraged by what he saw from Wilshere.

Talking in his press conference this morning ahead of tomorrow’s game against Newcastle United, Wenger said he was impressed with Wilshere’s “positive” display. He also said the Arsenal academy product had been patient and working very hard.