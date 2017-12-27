Video: Arsene Wenger says he will be busy in January window, asked about Alexis Sanchez to Man City

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says he will be busy during the January transfer window.

The Gunners boss says he is open to signing new players next month and also expect to field approaches from other clubs for his players.

He was asked directly about the prospect of Alexis Sanchez joining table-topping Manchester City in January, but said no approach had been made.

Wenger told reporters at his press conference this morning: “Transfer window I will be busy. Clubs will contact us to buy and loan players and I will be open to any possibilities to strengthen our team.”

On Sanchez, he said: “We have not been approached by anyone.”

The Chile international is out of contract at the end of the season and tipped to join City on a free transfer. Reports yesterday indicated he could move next month for £35m instead.

You can see Wenger’s comments in the video below.