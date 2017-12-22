Video: Chelsea boss Antonio Conte previews Everton game and discusses transfer plans

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has held his pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s Premier League game against Everton.

The Italian confirmed that he was planning to have Spanish striker Alvaro Morata leading his line at Goodison Park. But the club record signing will miss the game through suspension after collecting his fifth booking of the season in the Carabao Cup win over Bournemouth.

Conte also spoke about the Blues’ planned transfer activity ahead of the January window.

He said it would be good to make signings if the chance arose, but insisted he is happy with his squad.

You can see the press conference in full in the video below.