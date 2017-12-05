Video: Chelsea players inspect the pitch ahead of Atletico Madrid clash
Chelsea’s players have arrived at Stamford Bridge ahead of this evening’s final Champions League group game against Atletico Madrid.
A Spanish-speaking contingent of Marcos Alonso, Alvaro Morata and Willy Caballero can be seen making their way out of the tunnel to conduct a pre-game pitch inspection in the video below.
Former Real Madrid players Alonso and Morata have an extra reason to want a win in tonight’s game, but the priority will be ensuring they win the group.
The Blues have arrived and @marcosalonso03, @AlvaroMorata and @willy_caballero are checking out the pitch! #CHEATL pic.twitter.com/usTwtexNyy
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 5, 2017