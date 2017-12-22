Video: Chelsea star tells Ethan Ampadu to get his hair cut
Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has told young team-mate Ethan Ampadu to cut his hair.
Courtois and Eden Hazard were taking part in a hidden camera prank in which, aided by young supporters, each encouraged the other to pull stunts at a Christmas party for Chelsea’s junior fan club.
That included Hazard instructing Ampadu to get his hair cut.
You can see the Belgian keeper dishing out his styling advice, plus a host of other pranks, in the video below.
'Tell Ampadu to cut his hair.' 😂@hazardeden10 and @thibautcourtois caused a stir at the Bridge Kids Christmas party! 🎄 pic.twitter.com/QSifUAyLeQ
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 21, 2017