Video: Chelsea star tells Ethan Ampadu to get his hair cut

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has told young team-mate Ethan Ampadu to cut his hair.

Courtois and Eden Hazard were taking part in a hidden camera prank in which, aided by young supporters, each encouraged the other to pull stunts at a Christmas party for Chelsea’s junior fan club.

That included Hazard instructing Ampadu to get his hair cut.

You can see the Belgian keeper dishing out his styling advice, plus a host of other pranks, in the video below.