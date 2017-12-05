Video: Chelsea training ahead of Atletico Madrid game

Chelsea’s players have been training ahead of their final Champions League group game against Atletico Madrid.

The Blues host the Spanish side at Stamford Bridge this evening. Ahead of the match, they held their final training session at their Cobham base yesterday.

There was no David Luiz, who is still sidelined with a knee injury.

But Eden Hazard’s younger brother, Kylian, was working with the first team.

You can see Antonio Conte’s side in action in training on Monday in the video below.