Video: Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson personally welcomes Arsenal’s Arsene Wenger to Selhurst Park
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson rolled out the red carpet for Arsenal counterpart Arsene Wenger this evening.
The former England boss personally welcomed the Frenchman to Selhurst Park ahead of this evening’s Premier League encounter.
As the Gunners’ in-house media team captured the usual pre-match footage of their party arriving to prepare for the game, there was an unexpected appearance from Hodgson who was on hand to give Wenger a personal greeting and walk him to the away dressing room.
