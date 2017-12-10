Video: David De Gea says Man Utd are confident of beating Man City

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea says he and his team-mates are confident of beating Manchester City in this afternoon’s derby.

The Spaniard said United are feeling strong and confident going into the game, and want to win.

City come into the match on a 13-game winning streak in the Premier League, but De Gea believes that run will come to an end at Old Trafford today.

Speaking to Arsenal legend Thierry Henry in the build-up to the game, De Gea said: “Can City stop United? We play at home with the fans.

“It’s a derby, we have confidence, we feel really strong and we want to win.

“The team is in a good moment, we won two difficult away games so we have confidence and we know we play an important game. We really want to win.”