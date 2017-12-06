Video: All David De Gea’s saves vs Arsenal

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea put in an outstanding performance in last weekend’s 1-3 win at Arsenal.

The Spain international’s Premier League record-equalling 14 saves against the Gunners was instrumental in ensuring the Red Devils left the Emirates Stadium with all three points.

United’s official Twitter account has celebrated his efforts by creating a video compilation of all 14 saves.

You can see the saves – including the world class double save from Alexandre Lacazette and Alexis Sanchez – in the video below.