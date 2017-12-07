Video: Georges-Kevin N’Koudou jokes about his long-awaited first Spurs goal

Tottenham Hotspur winger Georges-Kevin N’Koudou scored his first goal for the club in last night’s Champions League win over Apoel Nicosia.

N’Koudou, aged 22, joined Spurs from Marseille in 2016, but had not scored until last night.

The Frenchman was happy to poke fun at himself after finally breaking his duck.

Reacting to a celebratory post-goal gif posted by Spurs’ official Twitter account, he said: “Finallyyyy !!! Thought we were never going to use this video.”

Finallyyyy !!! Thought we were never going to use this video https://t.co/N4vqIMnc1y — GK NKoudou (@gknkoudou) December 6, 2017

And when team-mate Harry Kane offered his congratulations, N’Koudou joked that he was now gunning for Kane’s goalscoring records.