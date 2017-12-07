Video: Highlights of Liverpool 7-0 Spartak Moscow

Liverpool are through to the Champions League knockout rounds with an unbeaten record after a 7-0 win over Spartak Moscow at Anfield last night.

The Reds totally overpowered their Russian opponents in their final group game.

Brazilian star Philippe Coutinho scored a hat-trick, Senegalese winger Sadio Mane helped himself to two goals, and Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah were also on the scoresheet.

You can see highlights from the game, including all seven goals, in the video below.