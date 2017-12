Manchester United came from behind to record a 2-1 win over CSKA Moscow at Old Trafford last night.

The Red Devils ended the group stage of the Champions League as group winners.

Second half goals from Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford ensured United headed towards the knockout round with a victory. CSKA had earlier taken a surprise lead on the stroke of half-time.

You can see all three goals and highlight from the game in the video below.