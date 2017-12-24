Video: Jose Mourinho blasts ‘childish’ Man Utd players

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho took aim at his “childish” players after last night’s 2-2 draw at 10-man Leicester City.

The Red Devils boss was clearly unimpressed with his side’s decision-making as they allowed the Foxes back into the game even after Daniel Amartey had been sent-off.

A furious Mourinho refused to name players, but suggested some members of his squad failed to learn from mistakes throughout their career.

Mourinho told reporters in his post-match press conference: “It is as bad as a defeat.

“Sometimes you take a point and you say: ‘OK’ and you accept it as it was hard to get a positive result. That is not the case. That is not the case. It is a game to win easily and then it is not easy to say we lost two points.

“For the last two minutes the players had to immediately adapt, to read the game, which they didn’t. So we had childish decisions in front of goal and bad decisions as it was not just about the goals we missed, or dribbling or hitting the post.

“It was not just about missing chances with an open goal, it was also about decisions. Easy decisions to make in easy transitions to counterattack.”

He continued: “Some players have childish decisions and time helps them to have maturity and to decide better. But some other players stay with childish decision until the end of their career. You know it depends on what is inside and the way they learn or they don’t learn.

“I say for example – and he didn’t play today – that Scott McTominay has still a lot to learn, he is a kid who last year was still playing with kids, but no childish decisions at all. Some other guys have childish decisions for many, many years.”

You can watch the press conference in full in the video below.