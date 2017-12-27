Video: Jose Mourinho complains £300m transfer spend is not enough to compete with Man City

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says the club has not spent enough on transfers to be able to compete for the Premier League title.

The Red Devils have spent £300m on new players since Mourinho took charge in 2016. But the Portuguese boss says that is not enough to challenge neighbours Manchester City, who are 12 points ahead at the top of the Premier League table.

Speaking after yesterday’s 2-2 draw with Burnley, Mourinho told reporters: “[Spending £300m] is not enough.

“The price for the big clubs is different than for the other clubs. The big historical clubs are normally punished in the market because of that history.”

Mourinho also said: “We are in the second year of trying to rebuild a football team that you know is not one of the best teams in the world.”

He added: “Manchester City buy full-backs for the price of strikers.”

City bought full-backs Kyle Walker from Tottenham for an initial £45m, Benjamin Mendy from Monaco for £52m and Danilo from Real Madrid for £26.5m in the last transfer window.

