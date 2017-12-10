Video: Jose Mourinho discusses Man Utd’s defeat to Man City

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says he is unsure whether his side will be able to overhaul Manchester City in the Premier League following today’s derby defeat at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils boss claimed City has been “lucky” to secure a 1-2 win to record a record-breaking 14th consecutive win in the league.

Mourinho said his side deserved a penalty after an incident in which midfielder Ander Herrera was booked for diving.

You can see his press conference in full in the video below.