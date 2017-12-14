Video: Jose Mourinho praises Luke Shaw

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho singled left-back Luke Shaw out for praise after last night’s 1-0 win over Bournemouth.

The England international, aged 22, has been well down the pecking order at Old Trafford in recent months and has been widely tipped to leave Old Trafford in one of the next two transfer windows.

But he has started two of United’s last three games, winning the club’s man of the match award against CSKA Moscow a week ago and against the Cherries yesterday evening.

An impressed Mourinho told his post-match press conference: Luke was really good and improving, but then, later in the game, he was feeling cramp and they [Bournemouth] felt that and were trying to go through that side so it was important to bring Ashley Young to the game.

“The reaction of the crowd [when he was replaced] pleased me too because there is no better thing for a player than that.”