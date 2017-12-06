Video: Jose Mourinho takes aim at Arsene Wenger and Pep Guardiola

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho took a sly dig at Arsenal’s Arsene Wenger and Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola.

Asked whether his side had suffered any new injuries or would be welcoming any players back for this weekend’s Manchester derby, Mourinho suggested it was only United’s opponents who had injured players coming back.

That was a clear reference to Wenger declaring Alexandre Lacazette unfit for last weekend’s game at the Emirates Stadium, only for the France international to start.

Mourinho had already taken one swipe at the Gunners boss in his pre-match press conference before last night’s win over CSKA Moscow. His decision to mention it again when asked about the derby would suggest he might have doubts about the severity of David Silva’s current injury.