Video: Liverpool stars analyse rampant display vs Spartak Moscow
Liverpool duo Sadio Mane and Georginio Wijnaldum gave their thoughts on last night’s 7-0 win over Russian side Spartak Moscow in their post-match interview.
Mane, who scored two of the seven goals, hailed a great performance from the Reds.
Midfielder Wijnaldum said it was the sort of display Jurgen Klopp’s side work towards on the training pitch: creating chances for each other, running not for yourself but for team-mates, and creating space for other players.
Here’s the interview:
"You don't run for yourself….you run for someone else."
Just look at their smiles on their faces! They can't stop grinning.
Sadio Mané and Georginio Wijnaldum describe Liverpool's "amazing" 7-0 win to @DesKellyBTS pic.twitter.com/OReTxo4alL
— BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) December 6, 2017