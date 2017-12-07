Video: Liverpool stars analyse rampant display vs Spartak Moscow

Liverpool duo Sadio Mane and Georginio Wijnaldum gave their thoughts on last night’s 7-0 win over Russian side Spartak Moscow in their post-match interview.

Mane, who scored two of the seven goals, hailed a great performance from the Reds.

Midfielder Wijnaldum said it was the sort of display Jurgen Klopp’s side work towards on the training pitch: creating chances for each other, running not for yourself but for team-mates, and creating space for other players.

Here’s the interview: