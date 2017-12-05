Video: Man Utd arrival and warm up ahead of CSKA Moscow game

Manchester United’s preparations for tonight’s final Champions League group game against Russian side CSKA Moscow are almost complete.

You can see manager Jose Mourinho and his players arriving at Old Trafford for the game earlier this evening in the video below. The Portuguese boss and his squad can be seen making their way from the team bus, down the tunnel and towards the home dressing room.

After a quick change, it was time to get into the swing of things. This video shows the players heading out of the tunnel to begin their pre-game warm up.