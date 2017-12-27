Video: Man Utd star gives fitness update

Manchester United right-back Antonio Valencia has given an update on his fitness.

The Ecuador international has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since limping off during the 1-2 win at West Bromwich Albion earlier this month.

But a video posted to his Twitter account shows he is now able to use an exercise bike as he recovers from the injury and works his way back to full fitness.

In an accompanying tweet, Valencia wrote: “Working hard to return soon!”