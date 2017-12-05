Video: Man Utd training ahead of CSKA Moscow game

Manchester United’s players have held their final training session ahead of this evening’s final Champions League group game against CSKA Moscow.

The Red Devils trained at their Carrington base on Monday in the build-up to the game.

Manager Jose Mourinho oversaw the session. Goalkeeper David De Gea took part, despite Mourinho confirming that he will not be involved in tonight’s game at Old Trafford.

You can see footage from United’s training session in the video below.