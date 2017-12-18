Video: Man Utd U23s vs Leicester U23s barely visible through the fog
Manchester United supporters who subscribe to the club’s in-house TV channel and opted to tune in for tonight’s under-23 game against Leicester City were treated to an unexpected spot the ball competition.
The Premier League 2 game kicked off in thick fog at Leigh Sports Village. Even with a fluorescent ball being used, it was tricky to spot who was in possession at any given time.
If you ‘mist’ the goals, the match ended in a 1-1 draw.
U23s: #MUFC v Leicester is under way at Leigh Sports Village! Live coverage of tonight's game is on #MUTV: https://t.co/VNAyAwokQQ pic.twitter.com/4DSndmQhff
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 18, 2017