Video: Man Utd U23s vs Leicester U23s barely visible through the fog

Manchester United supporters who subscribe to the club’s in-house TV channel and opted to tune in for tonight’s under-23 game against Leicester City were treated to an unexpected spot the ball competition.

The Premier League 2 game kicked off in thick fog at Leigh Sports Village. Even with a fluorescent ball being used, it was tricky to spot who was in possession at any given time.

If you ‘mist’ the goals, the match ended in a 1-1 draw.