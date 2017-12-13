Video: Man Utd warm up ahead of Bournemouth game
Manchester United’s players have been warming up on the Old Trafford pitch ahead of tonight’s Premier League clash with Bournemouth.
The weather is just about the epitome of a Wednesday evening in December in Manchester. In other words, it’s bucketing down with rain.
You can see the players being put through their paces in the build-up to kick-off in the video below.
Among those warming up are Luke Shaw and youngster Scott McTominay, who are both surprise starters this evening.
