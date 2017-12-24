Video: Mauricio Pellegrino hints at January transfer for Liverpool and Man City target Virgil van Dijk

Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino has indicated that centre-back Virgil van Dijk could be leaving the club in the January transfer window.

The Netherlands international looked set to join Liverpool last summer until the Saints accused the Merseysiders of an illegal approach. Van Dijk has also been touted as a target for Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

Speaking after yesterday’s 1-1 draw against Huddersfield Town, Pellegrino hinted that Van Dijk will now be leaving St Mary’s.

Asked about the former Celtic man’s omission from his squad for the game, he told reporters: “I decide it is the best for this moment. This is the reason.

“I am responsible to pick the 11 players and I try to pick the best for the team.

“I think around him will be a lot of speculation and we have to wait what happens.”

Asked whether Van Dijk had played his last game for the club, Pellegrino replied: “I don’t know.

“We have to wait but I will repeat there will be a lot of speculation around him.”