Video: Mauricio Pochettino discusses Harry Kane transfer speculation

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino says he trusts the club to keep hold of star striker Harry Kane.

The England international, aged 24, has finished 2017 as Europe’s top scorer in the calendar year. His excellent form will only increase speculation of a move to one of world football’s giants.

But Pochettino has backed chairman Daniel Levy to keep Kane at the club even if Real Madrid or Barcelona come in with a world record bid of £250m.

