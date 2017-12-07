Video: Mauricio Pochettino plays down touchline dispute with Danny Rose

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino has played down talk of a touchline bust-up with Danny Rose during last night’s Champions League win over Apoel Nicosia at Wembley.

Rose, aged 27, was seen exchanging words with Pochettino as the left-back received treatment for a gash above his eye.

The Spurs boss indicated Rose was “unhappy” at being forced off due to the injury, which required stitches, but insisted there was nothing wrong.

You can see the incident and Pochettino’s explanation in the video below.