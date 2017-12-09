Video: Mauricio Pochettino won’t rule out Gareth Bale rejoining Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino has refused to rule out the possibility of Gareth Bale rejoining the club.

Wales international Bale left Spurs to join Real Madrid in 2013. But he is increasingly tipped to leave the Bernabeu at the end of the current season.

Asked about the prospect of Bale returning to north London, Pochettino would say only “you never know”.

You can see that and the rest of his comments from yesterday’s press conference in the video below.