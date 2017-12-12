Video: Pep Guardiola discusses the post-match battle with Man Utd

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has spoken publicly for the first time about events after the final whistle after last weekend’s derby win over Manchester United.

He said the club had submitted a statement to the FA and would not confirm whether United manager Jose Mourinho had entered the City dressing room.

Guardiola did say that his side were celebrating their victory, but had been respectful by waiting until their were inside the dressing room before starting the celebrations.

You can see his comments in full in the video below.