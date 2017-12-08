Video: Pep Guardiola says Jose Mourinho is like his twin

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola says Manchester United counterpart Jose Mourinho is like his twin.

Despite their differences over the years and contrasting footballing philosophies, Guardiola reckons he and the United manager are two peas in a pod. It is their shared love of winning that the former Barcelona boss believes binds him to the ex-Real Madrid coach.

Asked at his pre-match press conference ahead of this weekend’s Manchester derby whether he was as obsessed with winning silverware as Mourinho, Guardiola told reporters: “Definitely. In that we are twins. He wants to win trophies, I want to win trophies.

“Antonio Conte as well and Jurgen [Klopp] and Mauricio [Pochettino].

“We love to compete, we love to win games but believe me it’s not a special occasion when we beat Mourinho teams.”

You can see Guardiola’s press conference in full in the video below.