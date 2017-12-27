Video: Scenes at the final whistle after Liverpool beat Swansea

These were the scenes after the final whistle as Liverpool recorded a 5-0 win over Swansea City in yesterday’s Boxing Day game at Anfield.

Both the cameras and Reds boss Jurgen Klopp were focused on youngster Trent Alexander-Arnold, who rounded off the scoring with his first Premier League goal.

After a handshake with Swans caretaker boss Leon Britton, Klopp sought Alexander-Arnold out for a massive grin, a cuddle and a quick chat.

You can see that in the video below.