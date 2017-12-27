Video: Scenes at the final whistle after Liverpool beat Swansea
These were the scenes after the final whistle as Liverpool recorded a 5-0 win over Swansea City in yesterday’s Boxing Day game at Anfield.
Both the cameras and Reds boss Jurgen Klopp were focused on youngster Trent Alexander-Arnold, who rounded off the scoring with his first Premier League goal.
After a handshake with Swans caretaker boss Leon Britton, Klopp sought Alexander-Arnold out for a massive grin, a cuddle and a quick chat.
You can see that in the video below.
What an evening for the Reds! 🔥
Fancy watching some of that again? 👌
Catch all the highlights from yesterday's victory: https://t.co/RA201a2Vhx pic.twitter.com/MUgkvLS2Z0
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 27, 2017