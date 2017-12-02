Video: Scenes at the final whistle after Man Utd beat Arsenal
These were the scenes at the final whistle after 10-man Manchester United recorded a 1-3 win over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.
Two-goal United midfielder Jesse Lingard was understandably sporting a big grin on his face at full-time.
And Gunners boss Arsene Wenger was in no mood to hang around: he quickly headed down the tunnel following a defeat to his old adversary Jose Mourinho.
You can see that and more footage from full-time in the video below.
What a game! Here's the reaction after the final whistle… #MUFC #ARSMUN pic.twitter.com/3LcvuLik0O
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 2, 2017