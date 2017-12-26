Video: Spurs arrive to play Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur’s players have arrived at Wembley ahead of their Boxing Day clash with Southampton.

Spurs host the Saints in today’s lunchtime kick-off in the Premier League.

A short time ago, Mauricio Pochettino’s players filed into the stadium and towards the home dressing room.

Among them was star striker Harry Kane, who will become the outright record holder for Premier League goals in a calendar year if he finds the net today.

He drew level with Alan Shearer by scoring a hat-trick against Burnley last time out.