Video: West Ham stars do Supermarket Sweep challenge

West Ham United’s players have been taking part in a hilarious reboot of Supermarket Sweep.

Captain Mark Noble, forward Michail Antonio and left-back Aaron Cresswell had a go at the classic 1990s gameshow, which involved racing around the aisles of a supermarket trying to collect the highest value of items in a trolley while competing against the clock.

The Hammers’ revival was instigated by their shirt sponsors Betway. The challenge moved away from its traditional setting of the supermarket in favour of the Premier League club superstore for what was branded as Stadium Store Spree.

According to Betway Insider, each first team star paired up with a fan. Noble, Antonio and Cresswell were each assigned as personal shopper to one of the three supporters, who were competing for the chance to win a season ticket as part of the sweep.

Alas, the host of the beloved 1990s version of the gameshow, Dale Winton, could not be coaxed back into one of his eye-catching suits on this occasion. But in his place – and wearing a suit that Dale would be proud of – was Snapchat star Stevo The Mad Man.

In approximate keeping with the format of the original show, the players had to answer football-themed questions to earn time on the clock for later rounds. They then had to sweep the West Ham store to find all the items on Stevo’s shopping list. And in the final round, it was time to really get down to business and seek out the sought-after season ticket for the London Stadium.

You will not be surprised to learn that there were laughs and high-jink aplenty along the way.

See how Noble, Antonio and Cresswell and their partners got on during their Supermarket Sweep by clicking play on the two videos below.



