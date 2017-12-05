Villarreal star wants David De Gea to save smashed phone

Villarreal striker Cédric Bakambu thinks he has found a new line of work for Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea.

The DR Congo international, aged 26, shared a photo of a smashed up device on Twitter – and he thinks there is only one man who would be able to save it.

He wrote: “You need to call De Gea to save this one.”

Bakambu, a former team-mate of Eric Bailly at El Madrigal, had presumably just caught up with De Gea’s record-breaking performance against Arsenal last weekend.