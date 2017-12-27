Virgil van Dijk gives his reaction to signing for Liverpool

Liverpool’s new £75m signing Virgil van Dijk has taken to social media to give his reaction to joining the club.

The Reds announced Van Dijk’s arrival from Southampton a short time ago. Hot on the heels of the announcement came a message from the 26-year-old defender to give his take on the move.

Van Dijk expressed his delight and honour to be moving to Anfield, but also offered words of thanks to Southampton staff, players and fans.

He wrote: “Delighted and honoured to have agreed to become a Liverpool FC player! Today is a proud day for me and my family as I join one of the biggest clubs in world football!

“I can’t wait to pull on the famous red shirt for the first time in front of the Kop and will give everything I have to try and help this great club achieve something special in the years to come.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to say thank you to [Southampton vice-chairman] Les Reed, the board, manager, players, fans and everyone at Southampton.

“I will always be indebted to the club for giving me the opportunity to play in the Premier League and despite a difficult last few months I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Saints and have made friends for life at the club. Thank you for everything.

“Thank you for all the messages of support. I’m now looking forward to meeting my new team-mates and getting started.”