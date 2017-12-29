Virgil van Dijk to watch Liverpool vs Leicester

Liverpool’s record signing Virgil van Dijk will be in the crowd at Anfield tomorrow to watch his new team-mates face Leicester City, according to the Liverpool Echo.

The Reds announced the £75m Dutch defender’s arrival from Southampton on Wednesday evening, but they will not be able to register him as their player until January 2.

Nonetheless, he will be in attendance for Saturday’s 3pm kick-off against the Foxes.

The report claims he will watch the game from the directors’ box in what will be his first opportunity to watch Jurgen Klopp’s side in action at close quarters since he agreed a five-and-a-half year deal worth £180,000 per week to make the move to Merseyside.

Liverpool’s FA Cup third round Merseyside derby clash with neighbours Everton is the earliest point at which Van Dijk will be able to make his debut. It is unlikely Klopp would want to throw his new signing straight into that fixture.