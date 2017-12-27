Virgil van Dijk’s Liverpool squad number confirmed

Virgil van Dijk’s Liverpool squad number has been revealed.

The Reds have confirmed that the Dutch centre-back will wear the number 4 shirt for them upon his arrival.

That follows this evening’s announcement that the 26-year-old is moving to Anfield from Southampton in a £75m deal in the January transfer window.

Van Dijk had previously worn the number 17 shirt for the Saints since arriving from Celtic in 2015, while he wore number 5 while playing in Scotland.

Liverpool’s number 4 jersey has been vacant since Kolo Toure left in 2016. It has previously been worn by Steve Nicol, Jason McAteer, Rigobert Song, Sami Hyypia, Alberto Aquilani, Raul Meireles and Nuri Sahin in the Premier League era.

If Van Dijk can become as much of a mainstay at the heart of the Liverpool defence as Hyypia did while wearing number 4, manager Jurgen Klopp and the Anfield crowd won’t have too many complaints.

The Finnish centre-back wore the shirt between 2001 and 2009.