West Ham boss David Moyes confirms interest in Arsenal’s Jack Wilshere

West Ham United manager David Moyes has confirmed that Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is a transfer target.

The Hammers boss revealed his interest in the England international and indicated that he would like to sign him in the January transfer window.

He claimed the east London club’s business next month would be vital to his chances of guiding them away from the prospect of relegation.

Moyes told reporters at his pre-match press conference: “You’d hope that if you took a player from another Premier League club it’d be much easier for him to go right into the team and play well.

“Jack Wilshere would be someone who we’d have to look at if he was available.

“I do believe the transfer window could be the difference between relegation and staying up. If we can get the right players, that’s the big part of it.

“I also want to make sure we’re looking at players who’ve got time and who can be at the club for a long period and not just in for a short period. Then there’s also the short-term fix for me which is, how do we get enough wins between now and the end of the season? There’s a balance between that.”

Moyes was speaking ahead of this evening’s Premier League game between his side and Wilshere’s Gunners. The 25-year-old midfielder is likely to be among the substitutes.

Wilshere is out of contract at the end of the season and is yet to agree a new deal with Arsenal.

The injury-hit academy product spent last season on loan at Bournemouth and has struggled for regular playing time this season. Manager Arsene Wenger has mainly used him in Europa League games.