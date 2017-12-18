Wilfried Zaha: Chelsea weighing up January bid for Crystal Palace winger

Premier League champions Chelsea are considering a January bid for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Blues are said to be keeping close tabs on the Ivory Coast international as they decide whether to make a move to sign him next month.

Eagles boss Roy Hodgson recently acknowledged that he was expected interest in his 25-year-old star during the winter window. That could now materialise in the form of an offer from Antonio Conte’s side.

Zaha previously left Selhurst Park to join Manchester United in 2013, but failed to make his mark at Old Trafford and returned to Palace to rebuild his career.

In a tough season for the Eagles as a team, he has maintained his own form and reportedly caught the eye of Chelsea, plus London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

The Blues are discussing a January bid, but a deal next summer is said to be more likely.