Willian rejects Man Utd transfer rumours

Chelsea midfielder Willian has rejected speculation linking him with a transfer to Manchester United.

Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho signed the Brazil international for the Blues soon after arriving for his second spell in charge at Stamford Bridge in 2013.

He has been credited with plans for a reunion with the 29-year-old at Old Trafford.

Willian has also been touted as a transfer target for La Liga leaders Barcelona and Brazilian club Palmeiras.

The former Shakhtar Donetsk and Anzhi Makhachkala man has struggled for regular playing time for Antonio Conte’s side so far this season. He did play and score in the midweek win over Huddersfield Town, but it was just his eighth start of the season.

But Willian insists that he will not be going anywhere in the January transfer window and that he is committed to Chelsea. He said he is pleased with his current form.

According to the Evening Standard, Willian said: “I am always happy at Chelsea. I really like this club a lot with my heart.

“The fans can be calm [about him leaving]. I am a Chelsea player and I am very pleased with the way I have been playing in recent weeks.

“When I play I always try to do my best. I try to help the team to play well, to score goals and make assists. Against Huddersfield I did that with my team-mates.”