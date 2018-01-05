5 players the bookies think could sign for Man Utd this month

Gone are the days when football betting was just about the match result. Even the transfer market now has its own betting market. Many bookmakers offer odds on which players will stay, which players will go and where those players will end up. Then you have bookmakers comparison sites looking at which bookies are offering the best value.

Of course, even when it’s about a transfer, not a match, the bookies don’t like to get it wrong, so the odds offer some insight into what might happen in the market. Let’s take a look at players who they think could join Manchester United in the current transfer window.

Lucas Moura (8/13)

Paris Saint-Germain winger Lucas Moura is the player the bookies think is most likely to join United this month. Indeed, he is the only player for whom the odds* of him joining Jose Mourinho’s squad are shorter than on him staying at his current club. Loan deals usually don’t get in the transfer betting market. United are thought to be keen on a loan signing of the 25-year-old Brazilian, but PSG only want to do a permanent deal.

Danny Rose (5/1)

There’s a big jump in the odds to find the player deemed next most likely to join United. The man in question is Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose, who has been linked with a move to Old Trafford since last summer and once again touted to make a £50m switch during the January window.

Mesut Ozil (5/1)

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil is deemed equally as likely to join United this month as Rose. The World Cup winner, aged 29, is out of contract at the end of the season and tipped to move to Old Trafford on a free transfer at that stage. The bookies think there is an outside chance of the Gunners cashing in this month.

Ryan Sessegnon (6/1)

Left-back is a problem position for Mourinho, and here’s the second one on the list so far. Fulham starlet Ryan Sessegnon, aged 17, is another players who has been linked with United for some time. But the bookies have Spurs as the favourites to land Sessegnon. Given that Rose’s odds of joining United are slightly shorter than the England youth international, it is easy to paint a picture of the transfer merry-go-round the bookmakers are envisaging.

Gareth Bale (8/1)

Another long-term United target. His time at Real Madrid appears to be coming to an end. Will it come to an end this month? Odds of 8/1 indicate there is a possibility, but the chances are the Welshman will stay at the Bernabeu until at least the summer. He is likely to become surplus to requirements at that stage and the odds of a move to Old Trafford will probably tumble.

Best of the rest

Here are the next batch of players the bookies think could join United during the current transfer window.

Willian (8/1)

Alex Sandro (9/1)

Antoine Griezmann (10/1)

Malcom (10/1)

Paulo Dybala (12/1)

*all odds correct at time of writing