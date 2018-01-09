Alex Iwobi set to be fined for breaking Arsenal curfew ahead of Nottingham Forest defeat

Arsenal will fine winger Alex Iwobi if it is confirmed that he broke a 48-hour curfew ahead of the FA Cup third round defeat at Nottingham Forest.

The Sun reports that Nigeria international was partying until 3am last Saturday, the day before the Gunners’ 4-2 loss at the City Ground.

Iwobi, aged 21, was filmed and photographed at the party at an Airbnb property in Soho, central London. The report claims some of his fellow partygoers were smoking cannabis and inhaling laughing gas.

Some of those present shared images of the Arsenal player on social media, with captions questioning whether he ought to be in bed.

Iwobi played against Forest the following day and, in common with his team-mates, failed to impress.

Arsenal have not publicly commented on the story, by Sky Sports claims the youngster will be fined if the club finds that he did break a rule that is supposed to stop players going out two nights before matches.