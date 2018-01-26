Alexis Sanchez branded a juicy orange by Jose Mourinho

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says the club have picked a juicy orange by signing Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal.

The Portuguese boss slipped into fruit metaphor as he explained how the Red Devils had snapped up one of the best players in the world.

He branded Sanchez one of the nicest, roundest and juiciest oranges from the very top of the tree. In a extended, citrus-themed metaphor, Mourinho seemed to suggest that he had been admiring Sanchez from afar but had convinced himself that other oranges, or players, were preferable because the former Barcelona man was not available.

He told reporters at his press conference ahead of this evening’s FA Cup fourth round tie at Yeovil Town: “I think Alexis reminds me a little bit of the history – I don’t know, it’s not a history, almost a metaphor – when you see the tree with amazing oranges at the top and cannot get there. You say: ‘Oh, I got the lower ones because I don’t like the ones at the top.’

“You like the ones at the top. They are so nice, so orange, so round, so full of juice but you cannot get there so you say: ‘I don’t want to go there’ or ‘I didn’t like it, I prefer the other ones.’ It reminds me of that story.”

Sanchez joined United from Arsenal earlier this week in a swap deal that saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan – presumably a less juicy orange in Mourinho’s eyes – move in the opposite direction.

The Chile international, aged 29, is eligible to make his debut for the Red Devils at Huish Park tonight.