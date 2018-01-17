Alexis Sanchez to Man Utd dependent on Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Manchester United’s planned signing of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal will not go ahead unless Henrikh Mkhitaryan agrees a move in the opposite direction, according to the Armenian’s agent.

Mino Raiola claims Mkhitaryan holds the key to the Sanchez deal. His client has reportedly been offered to the Gunners in part-exchange for Sanchez.

He told The Times: “Manchester United is not going to sign Sánchez unless Mkhi agrees to join Arsenal.”

The Daily Mirror reports that Mkhitaryan is currently mulling over the switch to the Emirates Stadium, but is not going to agree to the transfer unless he feels the move is right for him.

A different Daily Mirror article suggests the 28-year-old is holding the Gunners to ransom.

Aware of his pivotal role in the north Londoners being able to cash-in on Sanchez – who would be able to leave on a free transfer at the end of the season – and potentially sign Borussia Dortmund’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bordeaux’s Malcom, Mkhitaryan is seeking an increase on the £150,000-a-week he earns at Old Trafford.