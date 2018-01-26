Alexis Sanchez misses drugs test on his final day at Arsenal

Manchester United’s new signing Alexis Sanchez could find himself in trouble with the authorities after missing a drugs test.

The Chile international, aged 29, was absent when a doping control team tried to test him last Monday.

Sanchez was at the Passport Offiice in Liverpool seeking a work permit ahead of his move to United, which was completed later that evening.

But the Gunners had failed to notify the FA that he would be absent from a scheduled training session. Under the ‘whereabouts’ rule, clubs must tell the governing body in advance if a player will be missing from a session at which he could potentially be tested.

Arsenal did not do this in Sanchez’s case and so he inadvertently missed the test by not being at the club’s London Colney training ground on Monday afternoon.

Speaking at his press conference today, manager Arsene Wenger said the club was at fault but neither Arsenal nor Sanchez had anything to hide.

He told reporters: “On Monday there was a lot going on, it is a special day for Alexis Sanchez – you have to do paperwork and travel. Was he still our player on Monday or not? You don’t know.

“It is just a bad day for him to be tested. Honestly, on the administration side it would still be our responsibility because he had not moved. I don’t know what really happened.

“I am quite relaxed because we have nothing to hide here, we always try our best to cooperate with doping control.

“The intention of Alexis was not to hide and we have nothing to hide.”