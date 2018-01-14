Alexis Sanchez missing from matchday squad, move to Man Utd expected

Alexis Sanchez is absent from the Arsenal squad to face Bournemouth today amid reports that he has agreed a transfer to Manchester United.

The contract rebel, aged 29, is not even on the bench for the game against the Cherries.

Speaking ahead of the match, Gunners boss Arsene Wenger confirmed that a resolution on Sanchez’s future was imminent, but he would not confirm where the Chilian star is heading.

He told Sky Sports: “Don’t read too much in it because even I don’t know really what way it will go.”

Wenger added: “He’s being vague at the moment. The situation is not completely decided one way or the other. I left him at home.”

Despite Wenger’s assessment of the situation, the Daily Mirror is among a host of publication claiming that Sanchez’s £30m move to Old Trafford is imminent.

Sanchez had been widely expected to sign for United’s rivals Manchester City. He had previously worked with City boss Pep Guardiola at Barcelona, and the Premier League leaders were on the verge of signing him last summer.

He is out of contract at the end of the season and would be available on a free transfer at that stage.