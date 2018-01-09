Alexis Sanchez ready to waive £25m signing-on fee to join Man City this month

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez is ready to forego a £25m signing-on fee in order to join Manchester City during the current transfer window, according to The Sun.

The Chile international would be in line for a huge payday if he moved to the Etihad Stadium on a free transfer at the end of the season.

But he is willing to waive that payment and move immediately if City put up a fee to land him this month.

The Premier League leaders could instead invest £25m to £35m in a transfer fee for the 29-year-old.

Sanchez would be able to claim his first Premier League winner’s medal if he joined City this month and, as looks inevitable, Pep Guardiola’s side coast to the title.

City are currently 15 points clear at the top of the table. Having just lost striker Gabriel Jesus for a couple of months with a knee ligament injury, Guardiola is keen to make reinforcements to his attack.