Alexis Sanchez set to join Man Utd in next 48 hours

Alexis Sanchez is expected to become a Manchester United player within the next two days.

Speaking after Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat at Bournemouth yesterday, Gunners boss Arsene Wenger said he expected the Chile international to finalise a transfer away from the club within 48 hours.

The Guardian reports that the 29-year-old contract will be joining Manchester United.

He had for some time looked certain to join table-topping Manchester City, who narrowly failed in a bid to sign him last summer, but now looks destined to sign for their local rivals.

Sanchez was omitted from the matchday squad for the game against the Cherries. Wenger said he had not refused to play, but he felt the former Barcelona man’s presence would have been an unwelcome distraction, particularly because the transfer might have been completed before the match.

Wenger told reporters after the game: “It will be decided in the next 48 hours.

“It was a bit difficult for Alexis [to play at Bournemouth] because he was on standby, a little bit. That’s why I decided not to do it [select him].

“He did not refuse to play. He would have played but it’s a difficult period for him. He’s always been committed until now but he could have moved yesterday, today or not.

“I don’t master the rhythm of it [the transfer] but it could happen today, tomorrow or not at all. That’s why I didn’t take a decision [to select him] – I didn’t want to travel with him and, suddenly, he goes somewhere.”

United are expected to pay between £30m and £35m to sign Sanchez. City were not prepared to pay more than £20m for a player who would be available on a free transfer at the end of the season.