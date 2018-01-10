Andrea Belotti tops Man Utd’s striker wish-list

Torino star Andrea Belotti is Manchester United’s no.1 striker target, according to Yahoo.

The Italy international is said to be at the top of a list of potential new forwards drawn up by the Red Devils’ recruitment team.

Belotti, aged 24, has seen his goalscoring rate drop off this season, but United remain impressed by his efforts last term, when he scored 26 goals in 35 Serie A appearances. This season he has scored four in 14 league games.

Jose Mourinho’s squad is currently light on out-and-out strikers. Romelu Lukaku is the undisputed first-choice, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic serving as his understudy.

But the 36-year-old Swede is expected to leave Old Trafford when his contract expires this summer, if not before that.

With Ibrahimovic gone, that would leave Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford as Mourinho’s option. He has repeatedly shown that he views both players as wide players rather than central strikers, so signing Belotti or a player in a similar mould looks likely.